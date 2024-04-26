Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.90 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Steem has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $138.90 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.00758096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00136231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00192099 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00049602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00103441 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,630,934 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

