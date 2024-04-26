St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, an increase of 276.7% from the March 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.7 days.
St. James’s Place Price Performance
Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.21.
St. James’s Place Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.