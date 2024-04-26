Scotiabank Raises América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $17.20

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $16.60 to $17.20 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after acquiring an additional 245,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.