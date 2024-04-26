Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.68. 324,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,566. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $435.49 and a one year high of $565.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

