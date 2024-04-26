Roku’s (ROKU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.05.

ROKU opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roku by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

