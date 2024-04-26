Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Accolade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACCD

Accolade Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Accolade has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.