DA Davidson Weighs in on Simmons First National Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.82.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 406.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 164,535 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.