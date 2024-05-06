Inspirato (ISPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.97) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $70.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million.
Inspirato Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ ISPO opened at $3.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
