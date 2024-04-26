Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.50 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.96.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
