Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.50 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.96.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

About Rogers Communications

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$52.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.42.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.