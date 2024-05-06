Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $87.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.