Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,103.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,461 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 527,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

