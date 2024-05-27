GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$32.00 and last traded at C$32.12, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.00.

A number of analysts have commented on GDI shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9526316 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

