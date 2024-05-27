Schubert & Co Has $588,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schubert & Co trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,212,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

