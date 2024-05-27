Peak Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $42.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,795.35. The company had a trading volume of 151,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,662. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,604.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,502.62.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

