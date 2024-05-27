Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB traded up $12.39 on Monday, reaching $413.00. 346,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,598. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

