Peak Asset Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 210,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

