Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 206.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

