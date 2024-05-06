Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Position Reduced by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Popular stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

