CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $307.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.40 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.30.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

