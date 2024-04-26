Telefônica Brasil S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0373 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.43.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
