Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Trading Up 9.9 %

Willdan Group stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $432.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.47. Willdan Group has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $32.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,997 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.