Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 13.19%.

Legrand Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $104.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.98. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $91.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

