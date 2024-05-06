Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 13.19%.
Legrand Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $104.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.98. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $91.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.
Legrand Company Profile
