Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Waste Connections Stock Down 0.9 %
TSE:WCN opened at C$225.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$228.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$205.90. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$174.74 and a one year high of C$234.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 8.9363601 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea Elisabeth Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.17, for a total transaction of C$152,589.90. In other news, Director Andrea Elisabeth Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.17, for a total transaction of C$152,589.90. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.79, for a total transaction of C$337,589.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,157. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
