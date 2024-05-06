AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AES updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.
AES Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
