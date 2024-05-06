Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 22.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 42.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Price Performance

NYSE GLP opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

