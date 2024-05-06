Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NIDB opened at $14.99 on Monday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

