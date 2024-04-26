Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Issues Earnings Results

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. 920,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 54.78%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.
Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.
