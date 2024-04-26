Raymond James Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.63.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$112.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders have sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

