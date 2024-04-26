Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$190.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$184.50.

CNR opened at C$170.40 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$175.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$165.64. The stock has a market cap of C$109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

