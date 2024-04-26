Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$6.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTE. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.53.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$5.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.85. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

