Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Ranpak’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Stock Performance

NYSE:PACK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 45,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $608.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

