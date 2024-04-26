Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.090-0.130 EPS.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. On average, analysts expect Lantronix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,301. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

