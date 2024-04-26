John Bean Technologies (JBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of JBT stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $89.37. 21,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.27. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $125.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
