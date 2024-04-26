John Bean Technologies (JBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBT stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $89.37. 21,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.27. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $125.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

