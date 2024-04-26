Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Buys $16,560.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $16,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parke Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,217. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $837,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

