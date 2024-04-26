New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,082 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312,509 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,123,000 after acquiring an additional 297,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $147.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

