New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $28,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after buying an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 996,629 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,394,000 after buying an additional 530,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,674,000 after buying an additional 179,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.