Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $390.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.09.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.95. 288,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,359. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

