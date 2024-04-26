Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE MC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 299,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -264.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Eric Cantor sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $939,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

