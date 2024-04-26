Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $670,359,000 after acquiring an additional 685,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Comcast Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 17,761,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,800,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

