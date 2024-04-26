Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

DOOR stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

