Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

