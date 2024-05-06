BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

NYSE:BILL opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,509,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 14,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 508,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

