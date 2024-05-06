iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

