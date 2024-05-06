Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
