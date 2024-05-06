Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.