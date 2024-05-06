Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 548,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.