China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of CYD opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. China Yuchai International makes up about 8.8% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 10.06% of China Yuchai International worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

