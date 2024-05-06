Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on PACS Group (NYSE:PACS)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

PACS Group Price Performance

Shares of PACS Group stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

