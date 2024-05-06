Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raised to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $105.08 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

