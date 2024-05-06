Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$64.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.59. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.7492669 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$148,543.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $790,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

TOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

