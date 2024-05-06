Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 12,115 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 288.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,089,000 after purchasing an additional 626,474 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 821,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $70.75 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.